Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

