Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

RDSMY remained flat at $$52.47 during trading on Thursday. 19,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

