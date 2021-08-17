KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$100.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

