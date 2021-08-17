KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

