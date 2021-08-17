Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 443.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Get Kubient alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kubient as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.