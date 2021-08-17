Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.93

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 5677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.