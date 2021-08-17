L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 49,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,237. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

