Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

