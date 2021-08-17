Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 3,998 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.