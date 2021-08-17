Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 777 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $356.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.