Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.