Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.