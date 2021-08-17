Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of LPI opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $651.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

