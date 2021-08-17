Latham Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

SWIM opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

