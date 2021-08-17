Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,502. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

