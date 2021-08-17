Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at SVB Leerink

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 318.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

