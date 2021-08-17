Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.71.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $169.77 on Friday. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.