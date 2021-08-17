Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.