Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,799 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.14% of Precision Drilling worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDS. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.