Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in July

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDDAF remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 21,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Lida Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Lida Resources Company Profile
