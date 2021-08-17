Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in July

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDDAF remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 21,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Lida Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

