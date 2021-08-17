Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.