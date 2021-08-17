LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LFVN stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LifeVantage stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of LifeVantage worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

