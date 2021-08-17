Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,052. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.04. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

