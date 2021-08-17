Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZEV shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

NYSE ZEV traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 235,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.