Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 811,482 shares.The stock last traded at $93.49 and had previously closed at $94.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

