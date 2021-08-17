LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $23.90 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $64,675.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,528,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,067,393 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

