LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $673,991.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $673,991.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00125559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00157283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,649.48 or 0.99329357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00903583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.54 or 0.06902059 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

