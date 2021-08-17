LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head to Head Analysis

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.31 $370,000.00 N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.15 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 6.48% 52.14% 12.75% SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

