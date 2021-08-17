LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 10,000 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 758,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,917. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
