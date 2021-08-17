LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 10,000 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 758,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,917. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

