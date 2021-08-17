LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

