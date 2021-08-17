Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.02. 33,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,523. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

