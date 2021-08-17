Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%.

LRFC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

