Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Buy

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRFC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

