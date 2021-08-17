London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on September 21st

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,062 ($105.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £40.80 billion and a PE ratio of 79.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,766.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.