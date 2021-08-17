Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.19 million to $31.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.