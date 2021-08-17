Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $15.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

