LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also enable the company expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs related to maintenance turnarounds are likely to dent its margins. Higher feedstock costs may also hurt the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.”

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.