Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of MGU stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.