Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

