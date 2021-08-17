MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Up 60.9% in July

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,470. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

