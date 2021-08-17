MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

