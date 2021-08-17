Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Hits One Day Volume of $40.67 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $77.16 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $28.81 or 0.00062153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00134251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00158287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,376.12 or 1.00035111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.49 or 0.00924260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.06953690 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

