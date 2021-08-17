Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 2,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MAPGF stock remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
