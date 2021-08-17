Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

