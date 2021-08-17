Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.