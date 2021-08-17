Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%.

MBII stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 15,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

