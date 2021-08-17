Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,096. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

