Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 7,500 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

