Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Match Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

