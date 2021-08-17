Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.45 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,945.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.