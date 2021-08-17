Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Roth Capital

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $528.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $847,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

